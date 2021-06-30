Hyatt Regency Mumbai Shuts Down; How Long Will Hospitality Industry Survive Pandemic?
India | 30 Jun 2021 5:52 PM GMT
The hospitality industry is staring at an uncertain future that is expected to prevail over the next quarters. The sector has been severely hit by the second wave of the pandemic.
In the third episode of #FactOfTheMatter, The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains the impact of the pandemic and lockdowns on the industry which contributes nearly 8% to the country's GDP.
