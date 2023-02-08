All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Hundreds Block Chennai-Bengaluru Highway After Permission Denied For Jallikattu Event
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 8 Feb 2023 5:26 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Hundreds of villagers blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway after being denied permission to hold a bull-taming event – Jallikattu in the Krishnagiri district. They also pelted stones at more than ten buses, including government, private, and police vehicles, forcing police to use force against the crowd
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain