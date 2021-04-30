How Indian Citizens Have Come Together To Fight Second Wave Of Covid-19
India | 30 April 2021 6:31 AM GMT
|
As India is fighting the second wave of COVID-19, people have come together to support those whose relatives are affected by COVID.
As India is fighting the second wave of COVID-19, people have come together to support those whose relatives are affected by COVID.From coordinating to get the covid patients admitted in hospitals to making crucial medicines available to them, let's look at the efforts being taken by citizens to help each other in this distressing time.
Next Story