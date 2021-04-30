Videos

How Indian Citizens Have Come Together To Fight Second Wave Of Covid-19

Pallavi Sharma
India   |   30 April 2021 6:31 AM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Pallavi Sharma
As India is fighting the second wave of COVID-19, people have come together to support those whose relatives are affected by COVID.

As India is fighting the second wave of COVID-19, people have come together to support those whose relatives are affected by COVID.From coordinating to get the covid patients admitted in hospitals to making crucial medicines available to them, let's look at the efforts being taken by citizens to help each other in this distressing time.

