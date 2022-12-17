Hope For Little Kindness & Love!

All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

India,  17 Dec 2022 9:41 AM GMT

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

Join the kind community @efgorg We can’t thank @furry_angels16 enough for being so kind to the stray animals. This video perfectly shows how a simple act of kindness can change the world for a hopeful soul. Do visit their profile to extend your kind support to them. Much love from EFG!

Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Act of kindness 
Bekind 

