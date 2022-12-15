All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Hope Can Knock At The Door Anytime!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 15 Dec 2022 11:48 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg This video is about Kajal, a senior dog at the KAW shelter. She was also a victim of a hit-and-run case, after which the KAW family took care of her, and now she is completely fine and healthy. Thank you for being so kind!
