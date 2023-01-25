All section
Hit By Layoffs, IT Professionals Struggle To Stay In US
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 25 Jan 2023 10:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Thousands of Indian IT professionals in the US, who have lost their jobs due to the series of recent layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon, are now struggling to find new employment within the stipulated period under their work visas following the termination of their employment to stay in the country.
