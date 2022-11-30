All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Historic Occasion For Arunachal: PM Inaugurates First Greenfield Donyi-Polo Airport, Scindia Flags Off First Flight
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Arunachal Pradesh, 30 Nov 2022 12:06 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Donyi-Polo Airport and dedicated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation on November 19. The PM said it would be the 4th operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total count to 16 in the North-East region. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on November 28, flagged off IndiGo's flight from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata. It is the first flight from Donyi-Polo Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar, in Arunachal Pradesh.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Do Indian Sanitary Pads Contain 'Chemical Phthalates' More Than EU's Standard Limit? Misleading Information Viral
BJP IT Cell Head Makes False Claims About Earth's Rotation And Rahul Gandhi's Aarti At Narmada Ghat In Omkareshwar
Sustainable Cars! Four Lucknow School Kids Build Cars That Don't Pollute Air, Instead Clean It When Driven