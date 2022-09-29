All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Historic Move! Supreme Court To Live Stream All Constitution Bench Hearings From September 27
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 29 Sep 2022 3:34 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In 2018, the court ruled in favour of the livestreaming as per citizen rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. Now, SC has decided to implement live streaming of all the bench hearings from September 27, after which people will be able to watch proceedings in major cases.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Journalism Student Details Assault By Uber Auto Driver On Twitter, Accused Arrested On Immediate Action