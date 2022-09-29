All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
Historic Move! Supreme Court To Live Stream All Constitution Bench Hearings From September 27

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

India,  29 Sep 2022 3:34 AM GMT

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

In 2018, the court ruled in favour of the livestreaming as per citizen rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. Now, SC has decided to implement live streaming of all the bench hearings from September 27, after which people will be able to watch proceedings in major cases.

