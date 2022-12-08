All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Historic Feat! Meghalaya Launches Northeast's First Drone Delivery Hub For Better Healthcare Facilities
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Meghalaya, 8 Dec 2022 4:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The Meghalaya government unveiled Northeast’s First Drone Delivery Hub and Network, in partnership with drone delivery start-up TechEagle. The ground-breaking effort intends to improve universal access to healthcare in Meghalaya by delivering vital supplies like drugs, diagnostic samples, vaccines, blood and blood components quickly and safely to different regions of the state using a dedicated Drone Delivery Network. The commencement of the project began with the inauguration of Asia’s First Drone Delivery Hub built at the Jengjal Sub-Divisional Hospital on December 5 Minister James Sangma.
