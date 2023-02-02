All section
The Logical Indian Crew
‘High & Proud’: Indian Flag Flies High On Longest Escape Tunnel In J&K
Jammu and Kashmir, 2 Feb 2023 6:26 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
As the longest escape tunnel in India, the Tricolor was flagged on Khari Station of the USBRL project in Jammu & Kashmir. Sharing the video of the same, @RailMinIndia on Twitter wrote, “Tucked in the layer of snow with enclosed peaks, the under-construction Khari Station of the USBRL project in Jammu and Kashmir dons the Tiranga.” The 12.895 km escape tunnel of the Indian Railways T-49 between Khari and Banihal stations of the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project was successfully made after negotiating a major cavity formation in December 2022.
