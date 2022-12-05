All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Heroic Act! Kanpur Youth Runs 'Khushiyon Wala School' To Provide Free Education To Hundreds Of Children

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Uttar Pradesh,  5 Dec 2022 4:18 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

@uddeshyasachan0807, a resident of Kanpur and the founder of Gurukulam - Khushiyon Wala School, is a young entrepreneur who improves the accessibility of quality education to the unempowered and creates a more significant impact on the education system as a whole. He is enhancing the future of hundreds of underprivileged children by providing them with free education. He places greater emphasis on practical education for kids than on theoretical. He also teaches subjects like robotics, prosthetics, theater acting, advanced crafts,gardening, and horticulture in his school.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Heroic 
Act 
Kanpur 
Youth 
Runs 
Khushiyon 
Wala 
School 
Provide 
Free 
Education 
Hundreds 
Children 

Must Reads

'Violation Of Religious Freedom': Kudumbashree's Gender-Neutral Oath Draws Flak From Islamist Bodies
International Trademark Registration Is Mandatory For Business Beyond Borders, Know More
To Regularise Business Sector, UAE Government Announces Corporate Tax Compliance: Know About It
'Make In Odisha Conclave' Generates Investment Proposals Worth Rs 10.5 Trillion With 10 Lakh Job Opportunities
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X