The Logical Indian Crew
Heroic Act! Kanpur Youth Runs 'Khushiyon Wala School' To Provide Free Education To Hundreds Of Children
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 5 Dec 2022 4:18 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
@uddeshyasachan0807, a resident of Kanpur and the founder of Gurukulam - Khushiyon Wala School, is a young entrepreneur who improves the accessibility of quality education to the unempowered and creates a more significant impact on the education system as a whole. He is enhancing the future of hundreds of underprivileged children by providing them with free education. He places greater emphasis on practical education for kids than on theoretical. He also teaches subjects like robotics, prosthetics, theater acting, advanced crafts,gardening, and horticulture in his school.
