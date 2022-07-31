All section
Hemkunt Foundation Reaches Flood-Hit Ganganagar; Provides Ration- Kits, Food
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Rajasthan, 31 July 2022 6:38 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Guru Nanak's langar reaches flood hit Ganganagar by the Hemkunt Sewa Foundation. Their teams are working simultaneously in three different states of Assam, Gujarat and Rajasthan that have been hit by constant rains and floods.They continue to give out ration kits and cook meals day and night across the areas to ensure nobody sleeps on an empty stomach
