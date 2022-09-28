All section
Heavy Rains In Gurugram: Young Man Sits On Top Of Car Due To Waterlogging
Haryana, 28 Sep 2022 4:14 AM GMT
Amid continued rains in Delhi-NCR, several videos and photos of people wading through heavily waterlogged roads are coming to light, showcasing the plight of citizens. In another viral video, a man dressed in office clothes is seen sitting on the roof of a car which is partially submerged in water on Narharpur Highway. Teams of traffic policemen and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority were deployed to manage traffic and drain water.
