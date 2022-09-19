All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Heavy Rains Continue Affects Bengaluru, Residential Areas Flooded
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Karnataka, 19 Sep 2022 6:18 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Bengaluru is facing a flood-like situation after heavy rain pounded the Karnataka capital. With many areas submerged amid flood-like conditions, authorities were prompted to send rafts to evacuate people. The most affected areas include Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout. Netizens shared visuals from the Karnataka capital after hours of rain floods in many areas.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
