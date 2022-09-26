All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Heavy Rains Across Uttar Pradesh: Cars Submerge In Firozabad, Walls Collapsed
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 26 Sep 2022 7:46 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Several videos have emerged on social media showing a large number of cars submerged in flood waters in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. The submerged cars were said to have been parked in a garage. There are also reports of at least two deaths from Firozabad in rain-related mishaps. In the first incident, a child died and eight others were injured after the wall of a house collapsed in Jasrana. Another wall collapse was also reported from Shikohabad on September 22.
