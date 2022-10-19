All section
Heartwarming! Watch Girl's Reaction On Knowing That Her Father Has Got A Job
India, 19 Oct 2022 4:22 AM GMT
A clip of a little girl celebrating her father's new job at Swiggy is doing the rounds of the internet. In the clip, the girl cladded in a school uniform stood with her hands covering her eyes. Her father appeared in front of her with a T-shirt of Swiggy food delivery app. On opening her eyes, the girl realised that her father got a new job and started jumping and hugging him lovingly. The video captured the attention as users couldn't stop admiring the heart-melting gesture by the school-going girl.
