The Logical Indian Crew
Heartwarming! Indian Soldier Helps Aged Man Cross The Busy Road; Wins Praise
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 12 Dec 2022 4:19 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The viral video shows an aged man with his luggage struggling to cross the road then a soldier comes to his rescue and helps him. The video shows him stopping the traffic and then calling the older man to cross the busy highway. The location of the incident is unknown; however, the video has grabbed the internet’s attention, with many users thanking Indian Soldiers.
