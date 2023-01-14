All section
Heartwarming! Store In-Charge Lets Homeless Kids Watch Their Favourite Cartoon On TV
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 14 Jan 2023 5:17 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
A video shared by a Twitter user, @KaptanHindustan, is winning hearts online. The video depicts how even a small act of kindness can make someone’s day. It shows the man, in charge of an electronics shop as per the video description, letting children watch their favourite show on one of the display television sets. The post caption reads, "Store in charge lets homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening.''
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
