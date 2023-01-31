All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Heartwarming! School Kid Feeds His Disabled Friend During Mid-Day Meal, Wins Hearts
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 31 Jan 2023 12:43 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A friend in need is a friend indeed. A video shared by @JaikyYadav16 on Twitter shows a group of schoolchildren enjoying their midday meal. However, one of the children can easily get distinguished from the group and draw anyone's attention as he feeds his disabled friend with his own hands. The video received a lot of likes, and people showered appreciation and love on the student.
