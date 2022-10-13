All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Heartwarming! Man Securely Fastened Stray Dog To Bicycle To Transport Him To The Vet
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Punjab, 13 Oct 2022 1:24 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In a heartwarming video shared by @bullu_bow_wow on instagram is touching viewers' hearts, as a man can be seen securely fastening a stray dog to his bicycle to transport him to the veterinary. The man takes the stray dog for treatment every day to the Multispeciality Veterinary Hospital and Training Institute in Mohali. This Hospital treats such stray dogs free of cost and provide access to healthcare who need it without any differences or discrimination.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain