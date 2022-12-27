All section
Heartwarming! Firemen Pull Out Dog From 60-Feet Deep Pit In Lucknow
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 27 Dec 2022 12:53 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by Bharat Samachar on December 24 shows the fire service team saving the life of a dog that fell into a 60 feet deep pit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The fire service personnel pulled out the dog safely, and netizens praised him. One user commented, ”No praise is enough for this team.”
