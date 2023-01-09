All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Heartwarming! Army Officer Offers Final Salute To His Mother Before Retiring
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 9 Jan 2023 12:06 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
A heartwarming video of an army officer who drove from Ambala to Delhi to salute his mother before his retirement has surfaced online, melting netizens' hearts into puddles. Shared by Major General Ranjan Mahajan, @iranjanmahajan on Instagram, the officer can be seen entering a house and meeting his mother while wearing his uniform. His mother is sitting on a sofa and is pleasantly surprised to see him. As he reaches the sofa, he salutes his mother. It is an emotional moment, and the mother-son duo then embrace each other. He also presents a garland to his loving mother. The Major General says his mother made him "worthy of this life and uniform." "How beautiful, uncle! Wishing you the best for your second innings," commented one user.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More
Rainbow Soars Higher! Despite Chilly Winter, Delhi Pride Walk Sees Hundreds Of Members & Allies Participate