Heartening! Blind Tribal Student Sings Song In School Program; Wins Praise
Maharashtra, 25 Jan 2023 5:54 AM GMT
A video of a school student from Boddhi village of Kinwat subdivision of the Nanded district of Maharashtra has caught the attention online. In the video, a blind tribal student can be seen holding a mike and singing a song in an event organised by Adivasi Kala Shiksha Sansthan at Blind School Bodhi. "You too will be stunned to hear," reads the post's caption, and since the video has been shared, it has gained a lot of appreciation.
