Heart-Warming! Siblings Separated During Indo-Pak Partition Reunited In Kartarpur After 75 Years
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 14 Sep 2022 8:55 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Amarjit Singh from India was finally able to reunite with his lost family in Pakistan after 75 long years. Kartapur in Pakistan's Punjab stood witness yet once again for a moving reunion of a family which was separated during the partition.
