All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Health Alert: Delhi Air Quality 'Severe' Again; Air Quality Index Stands Between 401-500
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 3 Nov 2022 9:24 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi's air quality index, or AQI, stands at 426 as a result of farm fires in the neighbouring states and vehicular emissions. The air quality index (AQI) between 401 and 500 is categorized as severe, the worst band on the index.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
World Mourns Demise Of Grande Dame: Ela Bhatt, Founder Of SEWA & Womens Rights Activist Passes Away At Age 89