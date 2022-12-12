Healing Himalayas Foundation On Mission To Clear Up Plastic Waste From Mountains

All section
Himachal Pradesh,  12 Dec 2022 5:31 AM GMT

Pradeep Sangwan is on a mission to clear the Himalayas of the waste left behind by tourists. With this aim, he established the Healing Himalayas Foundation six years ago. His foundation has set up five material recovery facilities in Himachal Pradesh for the mission. Sangwan says the projects of his foundation, which sustains on voluntary donations, are focused on clean-up drives, waste management and other activities in the rural Himalayan region, as reported by Hindustan Times.

