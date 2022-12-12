All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Healing Himalayas Foundation On Mission To Clear Up Plastic Waste From Mountains
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Himachal Pradesh, 12 Dec 2022 5:31 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Pradeep Sangwan is on a mission to clear the Himalayas of the waste left behind by tourists. With this aim, he established the Healing Himalayas Foundation six years ago. His foundation has set up five material recovery facilities in Himachal Pradesh for the mission. Sangwan says the projects of his foundation, which sustains on voluntary donations, are focused on clean-up drives, waste management and other activities in the rural Himalayan region, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Karnataka: World Design Council To Support State Govt In Developing Design Thinking In Schools & Colleges
Hyderabad's Agastya Jaiswal Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Boy To Complete Post Graduation At 16