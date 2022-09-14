All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Hats-Off! RPF Personnel Helps Specially-Abled Passenger Board Train, Netizens Laud Gesture

Tamil Nadu,  14 Sep 2022

A video of a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel helping a specially-abled man board a train was posted on Twitter. While the official is being praised for his kind gesture, many netizens also questioned the need to make trains user-friendly for people with special needs. The clip shows RPF SI, identified as Saravanan, carrying a specially-abled man so he could board the train in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhachalam station. The official carried the man to his berth. The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on her Twitter handle on September 9.

