The Logical Indian Crew
Hats-Off! RPF Personnel Helps Specially-Abled Passenger Board Train, Netizens Laud Gesture
Tamil Nadu, 14 Sep 2022 6:36 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A video of a Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel helping a specially-abled man board a train was posted on Twitter. While the official is being praised for his kind gesture, many netizens also questioned the need to make trains user-friendly for people with special needs. The clip shows RPF SI, identified as Saravanan, carrying a specially-abled man so he could board the train in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhachalam station. The official carried the man to his berth. The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on her Twitter handle on September 9.
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
