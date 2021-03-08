Haryana's 75% Local Quota In Private Sector

Haryana Governor SN Arya gave his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 which gives 75% quota in the private sector for local job seekers from Haryana. Industrialists have called this a regressive move. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about it.

Haryana Governor SN Arya gave his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 which gives 75% quota in the private sector for local job seekers from Haryana. Industrialists have called this a regressive move. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains all about it.