Haryana: Women Drive Tractors To Support Farmers' March

Women farmers showed their driving skills during the tractor parade planned by the farmers at Haryana's Narwana. Many women were seen on the driving seat ready to demonstrate against the centre's contentious farm laws. At the Singhu Border in Delhi, women were seen learning to drive tractors to support the tractor march announced by the farmers.

The farmers have threatened to enter the borders of Delhi on January 26, on tractors, if the centre does not respond to their demands. The demonstrations have been going on at the Delhi borders for over a month now.