Haryana To Build The Largest Safari Outside Africa On More Than 10,000 Acres
Haryana, 30 Sep 2022 1:22 PM GMT
Haryana will develop the largest jungle safari park outside Africa, the state government said on September 29. The 10,000-acre curated safari park will come up in the Aravalli range and cover parts of Gurugram and Nuh districts.
