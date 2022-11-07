All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
Watch : Haryana School Principal Launches 'Bekhauf' Initiative To Fight Against Harassment

Haryana,  7 Nov 2022 6:08 AM GMT

In the Government Senior Secondary School in Kutail, Haryana,several incidents of street harassment were reported. Many times the situation worsened to the point that the girls were afraid to come to school. But to stop this, Mandeep Sharma, who was the principal there, started an initiative named 'Bekhauf'. In the video, you can see the teacher singing along with the students and creating a safe environment for them.

Girls Education 
Woman 
Sexual abuse 

