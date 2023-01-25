All section
Haryana: Gurugram Traffic Police Encourages Use Of ISI Mark Helmets For Road Safety
Haryana, 25 Jan 2023 10:29 AM GMT
The Gurugram Traffic Police urged commuters riding two-wheelers to buy ISI helmets rather than cheap, poor-quality ones to underline the significance of safety when riding a two-wheeler. The officer even gave away helmets to several commuters riding without them to ensure their safety. The traffic police said such campaigns would be carried out to sensitize people about driving safety. The viral video was posted by @rjuniquefitness on December 31, 2022, and has garnered over 6 lakh likes.
