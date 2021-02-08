Haryana: Farmers Make Way For Ambulance During Nation-Wide Chakka Jaam

While many videos have shown that multiple highways were blocked by the farmers on February 6, a heartwarming video has surfaced where farmers can be seen taking off the blockade to make way for an ambulance to pass through.

Farmers had announced earlier a nation-wide chakka jaam on February 6 from 12 noon to 3 PM against the Internet ban in areas near the protest sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.