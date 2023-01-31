All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
‘Har Gaon Haryali’: 90 lakh Saplings Planted During Current Fiscal In J&K
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Jammu and Kashmir, 31 Jan 2023 11:52 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The campaign aims at creating a people’s movement at a massive scale with the involvement of all stakeholders particularly village panchayats, women, students, Urban Local bodies, NGOs, and civil society.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal