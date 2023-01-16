All section
Hair Scare: Fear Of Going Bald Leads To A Rise In Number Of Deaths After Hair Transplant In India
India, 16 Jan 2023 11:17 AM GMT
A rising number of prematurely balding men are opting for hair transplants as disposable incomes rise and an emphasis on personal appearance becomes stronger. But in a weakly regulated sector, the procedure, sometimes performed by amateurs self-trained on YouTube, can have deadly results.
