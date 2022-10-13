All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat's 10-Year-Old Shauryajit Khaire Creates History With Bronze Medal
Gujarat, 13 Oct 2022 11:26 AM GMT
Shauryajit Khaire lost his father just 10 days ago. But the 10-year-old fulfilled his late dad’s dream. He won a bronze medal in Mallakhamb in the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on October 10. Shauryajit had participated in the open category of the sport and he was the youngest participant in the games. This is Shauryajit’s third bronze medal in the national tournament. He won his first medal in 2018 and bagged the second one last year.
