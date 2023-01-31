All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat: Junior Clerk Exam Cancelled After Question Paper Leak
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Gujarat, 31 Jan 2023 12:38 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The Gujarat government's competitive examination for the recruitment of junior clerks was cancelled hours before it was scheduled on January 29, after its question paper leaked. As per the information, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist (ATS) has arrested 15 people in connection from Vadodara. As many as 9.53 lakh candidates had applied for the exam for 1,181 posts which was to be held at 2,995 centres across the state.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal