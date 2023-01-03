All section
Gujarat: Farmer Adopts Cow-Based Natural Farming, Experiences Tremendous Increase In Sweet Potato Yield
Gujarat, 3 Jan 2023
Rameshbhai Patel, a farmer from Gujarat's Anand district, turned to sustainable agricultural techniques and adopted cow-based natural farming. He experienced a tremendous increase in sweet potato yield after converting to natural farming. Cow Based Natural Farming (CBNF) is a technique that puts cows and the farmer at the center of the agricultural ecosystem. This ancient technique makes it a priority to maintain the agro-ecology in order to make quality crop production a sustainable activity.
