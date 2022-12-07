All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat Assembly Polls: Furniture Of Sankheda Displayed At Heritage Booth In Chhota Udaipur
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Gujarat, 7 Dec 2022 12:24 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Voters on December 5 were drawn to the historic polling booth at the Anandpura polling station in the sankheda tahsil of Chhota Udaipur for the Gujarat assembly elections. This Heritage booth featured the renowned sankheda furniture. Sankheda of Chota Udepur is famous for making the Dandiya sticks which are used to play Dandiya during Navratri all across Gujarat.
