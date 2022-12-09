All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Green Tech! Kerala Startup Offers Web Platform To Plant & Track Trees, Wins Award In 'Climathon 2022'
Kerala, 9 Dec 2022
Tree Tag is an initiative by a few climate-conscious persons from Kerala to increase tree planting transparency and assure tree survival. At the Kerala Startup Mission's (KSUM) Climathon competition, the concept won ₹5 lakh cash grand prize.
