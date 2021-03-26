Greece: Clashes Break Out At A Protest Against Police Brutality In Athens

About 5,000 people took to the streets of Athens on March 9 in Nea Smyrni. Protesters hurled Molotov cocktails and rocks at police.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters. One of the police officers got seriously injured in the violence.

Opposition politicians and others have condemned the violence.

"The country has a government that has totally lost control of the pandemic, and the only thing it knows how to do, according to the plan, is to use a heavy hand," said the former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of the leftwing Syriza party.