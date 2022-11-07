All section
Great Pacific Garbage Patch: Around 10,700 kg Of Plastic Removed By Ocean CleanUp Team
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 7 Nov 2022 6:09 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
After removing around 10,086kg of plastic waste on October 19, the ocean cleanup team successfully removed around 10,755kg of plastic from the great pacific garbage patch on October 24. According to the tweet done by @TheOceanCleanup on November 4, after extracting the waste, the crew pre-sorts it into fibrous and rigid plastic on deck, and once it’s back onshore, it gets recycled and transformed into new products.
