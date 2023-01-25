All section
Govt Releases Guidelines For Social Media Influencers To Regulate Promotions
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 25 Jan 2023 5:56 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Under consumer protection laws, social media influencers will now be held responsible for unfair trade practices such as misleading advertisements. The new guidelines could impose a penalty of Rs 50 Lakhs fine or even ban them from taking up endorsements for a year.
