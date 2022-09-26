All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Govt Proposes Law To Access Encrypted Calls, Messages On WhatsApp & Similar Apps
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 26 Sep 2022 7:45 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The government of India has proposed a new law that would intercept encrypted messages on over-the-top media services like Whatsapp, Signal and other similar apps. If implemented, it can affect the privacy and security of encrypted messages.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Healthcare At Rs 1: Here's How This Healthcare Facility In Telangana Made Right To Health A Reality For Many