Govt Is Using Tools Of Parliament To Curb Sovereignty Of People: Teesta Setalvad

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   31 March 2021 11:16 AM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Teesta Setalvad, activist and journalist, speaks to The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur to discuss the health of democracy in India . The renowned activist also spoke on rising sedition cases and women’s reservation bill that seeks for equal representation of women in politics among other things.

