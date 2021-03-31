Govt Is Using Tools Of Parliament To Curb Sovereignty Of People: Teesta Setalvad

Teesta Setalvad, activist and journalist, speaks to The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur to discuss the health of democracy in India . The renowned activist also spoke on rising sedition cases and women’s reservation bill that seeks for equal representation of women in politics among other things.

