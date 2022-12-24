All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Google For India Event 2022: New Al-Based Solutions, Plan To Invest In Women-Led Ventures
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 24 Dec 2022 3:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Google, an American technology giant, has announced a bunch of new features at its ‘Google for India’ event on Dec 19, 2022. The company announced new AI-based solutions and some new partnerships with Indian brands to drive India’s digital economy. Sanjay Gupta, head of Google India, kicked off the event, speaking about Google’s India Digitization Fund 2020 and the company’s plan to invest in women-led ventures. Royal Hansen, vice-president of engineering for privacy, safety, and security at Google said that Google has trained over 40,000 individuals through its cybersecurity roadshows and developer sessions in India as part of its commitment to upskill 100,000.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
'Kletskassa': Know How This Dutch Supermarket's Slow-Moving Cash Counters Are Helping Combat Loneliness Among Elderly
Queersapien: This Author Recounts Challenges Faced By Queer Community In India Through Non-Fictional Narrative