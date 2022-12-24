All section
Google For India Event 2022: New Al-Based Solutions, Plan To Invest In Women-Led Ventures

Delhi,  24 Dec 2022 3:03 AM GMT

Google, an American technology giant, has announced a bunch of new features at its ‘Google for India’ event on Dec 19, 2022. The company announced new AI-based solutions and some new partnerships with Indian brands to drive India’s digital economy. Sanjay Gupta, head of Google India, kicked off the event, speaking about Google’s India Digitization Fund 2020 and the company’s plan to invest in women-led ventures. Royal Hansen, vice-president of engineering for privacy, safety, and security at Google said that Google has trained over 40,000 individuals through its cybersecurity roadshows and developer sessions in India as part of its commitment to upskill 100,000.

