The Logical Indian Crew
Google Chrome Introduces 'Passkeys'; Now You Can Login Without Passwords
India, 13 Dec 2022 9:55 AM GMT
Users will have the option of signing in to apps and websites using a biometric sensor (such as a fingerprint or facial recognition),PIN, or pattern, eliminating the hassle of remembering or managing passwords.
