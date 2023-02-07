All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
GNIDA Sets Up Bio-Remediation Plant At Lakhanwali Village To Recycle Legacy Waste
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 7 Feb 2023 11:17 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has set up a bio-remediation plant at the Lakhnawali dumpsite to dispose of and recycle legacy waste. The plant recycles legacy waste into three by-products: Refused Derived Fuel, Good Earth & Inert Waste. The authority will use recycled waste in concrete road construction, bituminous road construction, earthwork embankment, horticulture civil works, and preparing a deep foundation for some infrastructure projects.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain