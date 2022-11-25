All section
The Logical Indian Crew
German Officials Learn Cricket From Indian Work Colleagues, Netizens Impressed
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Karnataka, 25 Nov 2022 11:06 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The video shared on Twitter by @GermanCG_BLR, a German consul for Kerala and Karnataka in Bengaluru, shows German consulate officials learning to play cricket from their Indian colleagues.In the video, two Indian employees can be seen bowling one by one to a German man who is batting left-handed. “During the lunch break, my Indian colleagues try to teach my German colleagues how to play #cricket. Happy to report that the consulate is still intact” reads the caption.
