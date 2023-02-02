Garuda Aerospace Drone Deployed In Rural India To Clean & Maintain Solar Panels Providing Electricity

All section
Often located atop tall buildings or in remote locations, solar panels accumulate dust and debris, thereby impacting their performance and making it necessary to clean them regularly — a task that is conducted manually. The advanced automated Surya Drone designed by Garuda Aerospace is capable of cleaning solar panels and uses only 100 ml of water. In contrast, traditional manual methods require 4 liters or more for the same.

